Source: Getty Images

Taco Tuesday in Houston isn’t just a weekly ritual — it’s a culinary battleground where savvy diners hunt down the best deals, from cheap street tacos to specials on entrées and drinks.

RELATED: Taco Tuesday – The Pit Room

With the city’s deep Tex-Mex roots and thriving taco culture, restaurants compete hard to draw the crowd, often dropping prices, adding freebies or offering combo discounts you won’t find on any other day. Whether you’re in the Heights, Montrose, Pasadena or The Woodlands, there’s a spot nearby where tortillas, salsas and guac are calling your name.

RELATED: 30 Smallest Towns in Texas

On this list, we round up some of the most mouthwatering Taco Tuesday deals you’ll want to bookmark.

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com