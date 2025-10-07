Listen Live
Food & Drink

It's National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cinco de Mayo deals and freebies
Source: Getty Images

Taco Tuesday in Houston isn’t just a weekly ritual — it’s a culinary battleground where savvy diners hunt down the best deals, from cheap street tacos to specials on entrées and drinks.

RELATED: Taco Tuesday – The Pit Room

With the city’s deep Tex-Mex roots and thriving taco culture, restaurants compete hard to draw the crowd, often dropping prices, adding freebies or offering combo discounts you won’t find on any other day. Whether you’re in the Heights, Montrose, Pasadena or The Woodlands, there’s a spot nearby where tortillas, salsas and guac are calling your name.

RELATED: 30 Smallest Towns in Texas

On this list, we round up some of the most mouthwatering Taco Tuesday deals you’ll want to bookmark.

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

Celebrate today at Dona Leti’s with $3 MINI Street Tacos ALL DAY (fajita, chicken or pastor) + their brand new Elote Taco!

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

7-Eleven – Laredo Taco Company

7-Eleven free Slurpee Day
Source: Getty Images

7-Eleven is offering “buy one, get one free” on their Laredo Taco Company lunch tacos.

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

Chuy’s

Chuy’s is letting you add a crispy or soft beef taco to any entrée for $1. If you dress like a taco, they’ll give you a free entrée. They’re also offering $1 tequila floaters all day.

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

Escalante’s

Escalante’s is offering $3 street-style tacos (chicken or steak) and $6 house margaritas (on the rocks or frozen)

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

Fish Company Taco (Galveston)

Half-priced fish and shrimp tacos from 11AM to 3PM.

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is offering $1.50 tacos all day long, with a limit of 10 per guest.

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

TRILL BURGER

Stop by Trill Burgers Louetta or OG Shepherd location. Buy one Trill Smash Taco Combo and get another FREE!

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

Los Tios Mexican Restaurant

Tacos
Source: Getty Images

Los Tios Mexican Restaurant is offering a “buy two, get one free” deal on their “Golden Tacos.” Choose from chicken, beef or beans.

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

Ojo De Agua

Every purchase of plate tacos comes with an extra taco for free. Choose from lobster, octopus, ribeye or tofu.

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

Tacos A Go Go

$1 breakfast tacos all day, dine-in and takeout.

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

Taco Bell

Lawsuit:
Source: Getty Images

Taco Bell Rewards Members have exclusive access to drops, while supplies last, throughout the day on the restaurant’s app:

7PM: A year of Taco Tuesdays on Taco Bell (100 $160 gift cards available)

9AM: National Taco Day T-Shirts (500 available)

11AM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available)

1PM $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available)

3PM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available)

5PM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available)

They’re also offering $5 off taco party packs and “buy one, get one” offers on tacos through delivery apps.

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

Taco Cabana

$1 bean and cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef tacos at participating locations.

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

The Little Taco Shop

The Little Taco Shop is offering $3 tacos and buy one, get one frozen margaritas and canned cocktails.

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Nike Hit By Supply Chain Shortages Struggles To Keep Up With Demand Ahead Of Holiday Season

CoolKicks LA Raided By Authorities In Los Angeles

Hip-Hop Wired
Adin Ross x Trump

Adin Ross Says He Wished He Never Stood Beside Donald Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
MIchael Jackson and Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie Debunks "Smelly" Michael Jackson Rumor

Hip-Hop Wired
Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

President Trump Says Coca-Cola Plans To Switch To Cane Sugar In U.S. Formula
Trending
14 Items

Trending

Food & Drink

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Austin Post Runway Show
Entertainment

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

2016 Lollapalooza - Day 1
Good Morning H-Town

Xania Monet: The AI R&B Artist Shaking Up the Industry

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close