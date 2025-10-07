It's National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston
Taco Tuesday in Houston isn’t just a weekly ritual — it’s a culinary battleground where savvy diners hunt down the best deals, from cheap street tacos to specials on entrées and drinks.
RELATED: Taco Tuesday – The Pit Room
With the city’s deep Tex-Mex roots and thriving taco culture, restaurants compete hard to draw the crowd, often dropping prices, adding freebies or offering combo discounts you won’t find on any other day. Whether you’re in the Heights, Montrose, Pasadena or The Woodlands, there’s a spot nearby where tortillas, salsas and guac are calling your name.
RELATED: 30 Smallest Towns in Texas
On this list, we round up some of the most mouthwatering Taco Tuesday deals you’ll want to bookmark.
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com
Celebrate today at Dona Leti’s with $3 MINI Street Tacos ALL DAY (fajita, chicken or pastor) + their brand new Elote Taco!
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com
7-Eleven – Laredo Taco Company
7-Eleven is offering “buy one, get one free” on their Laredo Taco Company lunch tacos.
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com
Chuy’s
Chuy’s is letting you add a crispy or soft beef taco to any entrée for $1. If you dress like a taco, they’ll give you a free entrée. They’re also offering $1 tequila floaters all day.
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com
Escalante’s
Escalante’s is offering $3 street-style tacos (chicken or steak) and $6 house margaritas (on the rocks or frozen)
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com
Fish Company Taco (Galveston)
Half-priced fish and shrimp tacos from 11AM to 3PM.
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is offering $1.50 tacos all day long, with a limit of 10 per guest.
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com
TRILL BURGER
Stop by Trill Burgers Louetta or OG Shepherd location. Buy one Trill Smash Taco Combo and get another FREE!
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com
Los Tios Mexican Restaurant
Los Tios Mexican Restaurant is offering a “buy two, get one free” deal on their “Golden Tacos.” Choose from chicken, beef or beans.
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com
Ojo De Agua
Every purchase of plate tacos comes with an extra taco for free. Choose from lobster, octopus, ribeye or tofu.
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com
Tacos A Go Go
$1 breakfast tacos all day, dine-in and takeout.
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com
Taco Bell
Taco Bell Rewards Members have exclusive access to drops, while supplies last, throughout the day on the restaurant’s app:
7PM: A year of Taco Tuesdays on Taco Bell (100 $160 gift cards available)
9AM: National Taco Day T-Shirts (500 available)
11AM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available)
1PM $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available)
3PM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available)
5PM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available)
They’re also offering $5 off taco party packs and “buy one, get one” offers on tacos through delivery apps.
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com
Taco Cabana
$1 bean and cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef tacos at participating locations.
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com
The Little Taco Shop
The Little Taco Shop is offering $3 tacos and buy one, get one frozen margaritas and canned cocktails.
It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston was originally published on 93qcountry.com