President Donald Trump‘s assault on the free press continued via a lengthy social media rant, this time turning his attention to a former ally in Rev. Al Sharpton. President Trump went on the attack against Rev. Al Sharpton and threatened to use the Federal Communications Commission to investigate the legitimacy of MSNBC’s right to broadcast.

In one of his signature online rants, President Donald Trump used his Truth Social platform to decry Rev. Al Sharpton and MSNBC, claiming that the cable news network has a direct bias against Republican figures.

From Truth Social:

I knew Al Sharpton for many years, not that it matters, but he was a major ‘TRUMP’ fan. He’d ask me to go to his fake Rallies all the time, because I brought BIG Crowds, and he couldn’t get anybody to come without me. Then he did the Tawana Brawley Hoax, one of the worst Low Level Scams in History, and that set him back, BIG TIME! Then he got to know Brian Roberts, Chairman of Fake News NBC, who gave him what would become one of the Lowest Rated Shows in Television History. Roberts is afraid to take him off because it wouldn’t be ‘Politically Correct.’ This is just one of the many reasons that the Federal Communications Commission should look into the license of NBC, which shows almost exclusively positive Democrat content. Likewise, ABC Fake News — About the same thing, 97% negative to Republicans!

As it stands, the FCC cannot meddle in the affairs of MSNBC, as it is a cable news network and not a traditional television station, which the commission would have some involvement with.

Recently, the FCC found itself in the middle of controversy as Chairman Brendan Carr threatened action against Jimmy Kimmel over his widely misunderstood comment on Tyler Robinson’s alleged alignment with the MAGA voting base. The quip led to a brief but heated suspension for Jimmy Kimmel Live, although Kimmel assumed his duties.

—

Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump Demands FCC Of Al Sharpton & MSNBC was originally published on hiphopwired.com