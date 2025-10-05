Listen Live
AV Daily Power Point "Think On These Things"

AV Daily Power Point "Think On These Things"

What thoughts are currently taking up the most space in my mind? Are they aligned with what is true, noble, and praiseworthy?

Published on October 5, 2025

Majic Open Mic Night Sept 19, 2025
“Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.”
Philippians 4:8
In a world that constantly bombards us with negativity and distractions, it’s easy for our thoughts to spiral into worry, fear, and doubt. But in Philippians 4:8, Paul offers us a powerful antidote: to intentionally focus our minds on what is good, true, and beautiful.
It’s not about ignoring the challenges of life, but rather about choosing where we direct our attention. When we fill our minds with thoughts that are noble, pure, and praiseworthy, we create a mental space where joy and peace can flourish.
This shift in focus is not merely a feel-good exercise; it’s a transformative practice that aligns our hearts with God’s heart. When we meditate on His goodness and truth, we become more resilient, hopeful, and compassionate. We begin to see the world through His eyes, recognizing the beauty and wonder that surrounds us.
Today, let’s make a conscious effort to replace negative thoughts with those that uplift and inspire. Let’s choose to dwell on what is lovely and admirable, and watch as our perspective shifts, our hearts are filled with gratitude, and our lives reflect the light of Christ.
Prayer of the Day
Heavenly Father,
Today, I bring my scattered thoughts to You. It’s easy to get lost in the noise, but I want to focus on what is true, noble, and right. Fill my mind with Your goodness and light. Thank You for always being there, even when I forget to notice.
Help me turn my worries into prayers and give me the strength to trust in Your plan. Fill my heart with Your peace, the kind that doesn’t always make sense but brings such comfort. Guide me to see the beauty around me and share Your love with others.
Thanks for listening and for Your unending peace.
In Jesus’ name, Amen.

AV Daily Power Point “Think On These Things”  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

