AV Daily Power Point “Think On These Things”

In a world that constantly bombards us with negativity and distractions, it’s easy for our thoughts to spiral into worry, fear, and doubt. But in Philippians 4:8, Paul offers us a powerful antidote: to intentionally focus our minds on what is good, true, and beautiful.

It’s not about ignoring the challenges of life, but rather about choosing where we direct our attention. When we fill our minds with thoughts that are noble, pure, and praiseworthy, we create a mental space where joy and peace can flourish.

This shift in focus is not merely a feel-good exercise; it’s a transformative practice that aligns our hearts with God’s heart. When we meditate on His goodness and truth, we become more resilient, hopeful, and compassionate. We begin to see the world through His eyes, recognizing the beauty and wonder that surrounds us.