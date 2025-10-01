Listen Live
News

New Report Reveals Houston Area's Lowest Performing School Districts

New Report Reveals Houston Area’s Lowest Performing School Districts

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Classroom, students and listening for education, school and learning for young group in junior grade. Lecture, growth and children with knowledge, scholarship and development to prepare in academy
Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

A new report on Houston-area schools reveals a striking divide between the region’s strongest and weakest districts. While top performers such as Katy, Friendswood, and Tomball are earning praise for academic excellence, others are struggling to keep pace. The 2026 Best School Districts in the Houston Area report, released by Niche, shows Houston Independent School District (HISD) and several others landing near the bottom of the rankings.

The Niche report evaluated 60 public school districts across the metro, measuring factors such as standardized test scores, graduation rates, teacher quality, college readiness, and parent and student reviews. These wide-ranging criteria paint a clear picture of educational disparities across the region, underscoring the challenges facing many districts with fewer resources or greater systemic issues.

Among the lowest-performing districts were:

Cleveland ISD
Aldine ISD
Santa Fe ISD
Spring ISD
Texas City ISD

These districts received consistently low scores in areas tied to student success, including college preparation and teacher satisfaction. Struggles with aging facilities, budget shortfalls, and higher concentrations of economically disadvantaged students were also identified as key obstacles preventing improvement.

HISD, the state’s largest public school system, ranked 32nd on the list—placing it in the bottom third of Houston-area districts. Despite the district’s reputation for specialized magnet schools and standout campuses, systemic challenges pulled down its overall grade. High teacher turnover, uneven student performance, and lingering distrust after the state’s controversial 2023 takeover have all contributed to HISD’s placement below the metro average.

The rankings underscore an educational divide in Greater Houston that mirrors broader socioeconomic gaps. While suburban districts continue to gain recognition for stability and strong academic outcomes, many urban and resource-strapped districts remain stuck at the bottom of the list.

New Report Reveals Houston Area’s Lowest Performing School Districts  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Wired

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, "Next Time Say It To My Face"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Houston Bayou
Entertainment

Woman Found in Downtown Bayou Marks Sixth Confirmed Death in Two Weeks

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Am I The Drama
Entertainment

Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close