Listen Live
Education

Bailey Middle School Homecoming Brings the Energy

Today was a special one at Bailey Middle School as students celebrated their Homecoming in style

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

J Mac
Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

Today was a special one at Bailey Middle School as students celebrated their Homecoming in style! The energy was off the charts, and we had the honor of being part of it. @jmacworldwide and @jalamashay hosted the day, keeping the crowd hyped and making sure every student felt the excitement.

From fun games to nonstop entertainment, the kids had an unforgettable time. This stop is part of my ongoing school tour, where we’re committed to bringing joy, energy, and positivity to every campus we visit. Bailey Middle School definitely showed up and showed out today!

 Watch the video below and relive all the fun moments from Homecoming

Related Tags

Homecoming

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Wired

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, "Next Time Say It To My Face"

Hip-Hop Wired

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Houston Bayou
Entertainment

Woman Found in Downtown Bayou Marks Sixth Confirmed Death in Two Weeks

Am I The Drama
Entertainment

Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close