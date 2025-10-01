Bailey Middle School Homecoming Brings the Energy

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

Today was a special one at Bailey Middle School as students celebrated their Homecoming in style! The energy was off the charts, and we had the honor of being part of it. @jmacworldwide and @jalamashay hosted the day, keeping the crowd hyped and making sure every student felt the excitement.

From fun games to nonstop entertainment, the kids had an unforgettable time. This stop is part of my ongoing school tour, where we’re committed to bringing joy, energy, and positivity to every campus we visit. Bailey Middle School definitely showed up and showed out today!

Watch the video below and relive all the fun moments from Homecoming