8 Houston-Area High Schools Ranked Among the Best in Texas
Our local academic image got a boost this week after eight Houston area high schools secured spots in the top 20 of Niche’s 2026 Best Public High Schools in Texas. The strong showing highlights the depth of talent across several Houston-area districts and their continued push for higher achievement.
High-performing campuses from both Houston ISD and Katy ISD stood out in the rankings, earning recognition for their academic rigor, advanced placement offerings, and college readiness programs. Parents and students cited strong teaching staff and supportive learning environments as key strengths that helped set these schools apart.
The annual list, compiled by education platform Niche, evaluates schools using state test performance, graduation rates, college preparedness, and teacher quality. It also factors in millions of reviews from families and students, while drawing on data from the U.S. Department of Education to give a wide-ranging picture of school quality across Texas.
At the top of the statewide list were Dallas ISD’s School for the Talented & Gifted and School of Science & Engineering, followed by the Liberal Arts & Science Academy in Austin ISD.
Niche’s 2026 Best Public High Schools rankings
- School for the Talented & Gifted – Dallas ISD, Dallas
- School of Science & Engineering – Dallas ISD, Dallas
- Liberal Arts & Science Academy – Austin ISD, Austin
- Carnegie Vanguard High School – Houston ISD, Houston
- Westlake High School – Eanes ISD, Austin
- Carroll Senior High School – Carroll ISD, Dallas
- Westwood High IB World School – Round Rock ISD, Austin
- iUniversity Prep – Grapevine-Colleyville ISD (online), Dallas
- Seven Lakes High School – Katy ISD, Houston
- Vandegrift High School – Leander ISD, Austin
- South Texas ISD Science Academy – South Texas ISD, Brownsville
- Coppell High School – Coppell ISD, Dallas
- Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Houston ISD, Houston
- DeBakey High School for Health Professions – Houston ISD, Houston
- Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy North Dallas – PTAA Texas, Dallas
- Obra D. Tompkins High School – Katy ISD, Houston
- Clements High School – Fort Bend ISD, Sugar Land
- Kerr High School – Alief ISD, Houston
- Alief Early College High School – Alief ISD, Houston
- Liberty High School – Frisco ISD, Dallas