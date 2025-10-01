Listen Live
Education

8 Houston-Area High Schools Ranked Among the Best in Texas

Published on October 1, 2025

Students sitting in a classroom
Source: Kenny Eliason on Unsplash / Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Our local academic image got a boost this week after eight Houston area high schools secured spots in the top 20 of Niche’s 2026 Best Public High Schools in Texas. The strong showing highlights the depth of talent across several Houston-area districts and their continued push for higher achievement.

High-performing campuses from both Houston ISD and Katy ISD stood out in the rankings, earning recognition for their academic rigor, advanced placement offerings, and college readiness programs. Parents and students cited strong teaching staff and supportive learning environments as key strengths that helped set these schools apart.

The annual list, compiled by education platform Niche, evaluates schools using state test performance, graduation rates, college preparedness, and teacher quality. It also factors in millions of reviews from families and students, while drawing on data from the U.S. Department of Education to give a wide-ranging picture of school quality across Texas.

At the top of the statewide list were Dallas ISD’s School for the Talented & Gifted and School of Science & Engineering, followed by the Liberal Arts & Science Academy in Austin ISD.

Niche’s 2026 Best Public High Schools rankings

  1. School for the Talented & Gifted – Dallas ISD, Dallas
  2. School of Science & Engineering – Dallas ISD, Dallas
  3. Liberal Arts & Science Academy – Austin ISD, Austin
  4. Carnegie Vanguard High School – Houston ISD, Houston
  5. Westlake High School – Eanes ISD, Austin
  6. Carroll Senior High School – Carroll ISD, Dallas
  7. Westwood High IB World School – Round Rock ISD, Austin
  8. iUniversity Prep – Grapevine-Colleyville ISD (online), Dallas
  9. Seven Lakes High School – Katy ISD, Houston
  10. Vandegrift High School – Leander ISD, Austin
  11. South Texas ISD Science Academy – South Texas ISD, Brownsville
  12. Coppell High School – Coppell ISD, Dallas
  13. Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Houston ISD, Houston
  14. DeBakey High School for Health Professions – Houston ISD, Houston
  15. Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy North Dallas – PTAA Texas, Dallas
  16. Obra D. Tompkins High School – Katy ISD, Houston
  17. Clements High School – Fort Bend ISD, Sugar Land
  18. Kerr High School – Alief ISD, Houston
  19. Alief Early College High School – Alief ISD, Houston
  20. Liberty High School – Frisco ISD, Dallas

