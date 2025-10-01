Listen Live
Body Cam Shows Police Raid at D4vd’s Family Home in Texas

Published on October 1, 2025

Amiri: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Police body camera footage has surfaced showing a tense response at singer D4vd’s family home in Hempstead, Texas, just days after the body of 19-year-old Celeste Rivas was discovered in his Tesla. On September 18, officers rushed to the property with guns drawn after a 911 caller claimed they heard gunshots, a woman screaming, and someone possibly dead inside the home.

The video shows officers approaching the house cautiously before being met by the singer’s stunned parents. In the footage, D4vd’s mother explained that four family members live in the home — herself, her husband, and two younger children — and confirmed both her daughter and son were upstairs at the time. D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, was notably not mentioned, raising questions about his whereabouts. His father, sounding frustrated, insisted that “someone is messing with us,” as police assured the family they would search the property before leaving.

Authorities later determined the call was a false alarm and labeled it a likely “swatting” incident, a dangerous prank where false reports are made to trigger an armed police response.

Officers spent less than 20 minutes at the scene before departing and did not file an official incident report. The scare came just days after Rivas’ body was discovered in Los Angeles, intensifying the public spotlight on D4vd and his family.

Rivas, who had been reported missing from Lake Elsinore earlier this year, is believed to have been dead for weeks before her remains were found in Burke’s Tesla. The rising artist has since canceled the remainder of his U.S. tour, postponed his deluxe album rollout, and moved out of his Hollywood Hills home following a police search. He has not been seen in public since.

