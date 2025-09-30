Listen Live
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B
Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Leaked audio has Cardi B allegedly sending shots at Ice Spice. In the clip, Bardi says she’s “not Latto or Nicki” and threatens to get physical with Ice Spice.

TRENDING: Rest in Peace! Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

An unreleased track titled “Pretty Privilege” recently leaked online, which some say appeared to take aim at Cardi B.

On the record, Ice Spice calls out a rival for being bold on social media but not in person, and her of copying styles and lyrics.

Spice continues by dismissing her competition as “dirt” and mocking industry advice that told her not to respond to the drama, turning the moment into a direct challenge.

Check out Cardi’s audio rant below.

On Twitter, Cardi wasted to time replying to the audio leak.

“I was ranting and hot at the moment but I f–k with Latto HEAVY!!” Cardi tweetd. “I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet.. AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag.”

She also called for the full audio to be shared.

“But wait James… cuz I just know you didn’t only record the beginning of that conversation.. go ahead baby post the whole 11 minute convo when Ice Spice said she was in her feelings all because I said Sexyy deserved a BET Award and she had just won some iHeart award I wasn’t even thinking about.. POST IT ALL!!! You came to bang right???”

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference

What We Learned From Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Talk With Ezra Klein

Hip-Hop Wired
Mayor Eric Adams holds a South Brooklyn Rally for re-...

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance

Hip-Hop Wired
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World's Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs

Hip-Hop Wired
Frankie Beverly At Chicago Stadium

Scottie Pippen Confirms Detached Michael Jordan Relationship

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Am I The Drama
Entertainment

Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Houston Bayou
Entertainment

Woman Found in Downtown Bayou Marks Sixth Confirmed Death in Two Weeks

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Music

Ciara on Gratitude, Growth, and Her New Album CiCi

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close