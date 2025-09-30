Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Jack in the Box is making big changes in Houston, with several long-standing restaurants shutting their doors in recent weeks. According to Houston Historic Retail, seven Greater Houston locations closed in August and September as the fast-food chain works to adjust its operations and regain stability. The closures come as part of a broader trend of downsizing and restructuring among national restaurant brands.

The shuttered Houston-area locations are now listed for lease on LoopNet. They include restaurants at:

3908 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77005

14540 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077

11833 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 77433

8410 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096

1419 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77043

3302 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098

10454 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77042

Each of these sites was once a familiar stop for late-night tacos, burgers, and fries, but now they stand vacant as Jack in the Box shifts course.

The move reflects a larger wave of closures happening across the country, as even established chains reevaluate their footprints in a challenging food service market. With rising costs, shifting consumer habits, and increased competition, companies like Jack in the Box are streamlining operations to stay competitive. While some locations have been cut loose, the brand is hoping these adjustments will help it stay afloat and position itself for future growth.