Crime

Texas Casino Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Suspect in Custody

Law enforcement tracked down the fleeing suspect’s vehicle shortly after the attack

Published on September 29, 2025

A night of entertainment turned to tragedy early Sunday when gunfire erupted at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in South Texas, leaving two people dead and several others injured. Authorities confirmed that the suspected shooter is now in custody after a tense manhunt.

The shooting unfolded just after midnight during a raffle event that had drawn a large crowd to the popular casino, located near the U.S.–Mexico border in Eagle Pass. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as tribal police and Maverick County deputies rushed in to secure the area.

According to local reports, a man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital. News outlets reported conflicting numbers of injured victims, with some saying three to four others had to be airlifted to receive critical care.

The Eagle Pass Police Department confirmed that the arrest was made with the use of a taser and that a firearm was recovered at the scene. “No DPS Troopers were harmed as the suspect was taken into custody,” officials stated.

The incident adds to a grim national trend. The Gun Violence Archive has documented over 320 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, highlighting once again the devastating toll of gun violence.

The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino, one of the largest in Texas, remains under investigation as authorities work to piece together what sparked the deadly violence.

