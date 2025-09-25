Listen Live
Starbucks Shaking Things Up - Jobs Lost & Stores Closing

Big news in the coffee world — Starbucks just announced a $1 BILLION restructuring plan

Published on September 25, 2025

Starbucks To Raise Prices On Select Drinks, And Lower On Simple Drinks
Source: Chris Hondros / Getty

Big news in the coffee world — Starbucks just announced a $1 BILLION restructuring plan, and that means some major changes are brewing.

CEO Brian Niccol says the company will be laying off 900 workers and closing down some stores across North America. The hit adds up to about 1% of Starbucks locations — so while most stores will stay open, a few communities are about to lose their daily latte spot.

 Why the cutbacks? Starbucks has been feeling the heat from sluggish sales and years of inflation driving prices up and customers away. This move is supposed to help the company tighten up and refocus.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • 🔻 900 jobs gone
  • 🔻 Some stores shutting down
  • 🔺 A few new locations still opening
  • 📉 About 1% fewer Starbucks overall this year

The big question now: Will this reset get Starbucks back on track… or is this just the start of something bigger?

Houston — are y’all riding with Starbucks through these changes, or are you already sipping coffee somewhere else?

