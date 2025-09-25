Listen Live
Libra Season Vibes: 12 Hip-Hop & R&B Stars Balancing the Scales

Published on September 25, 2025

Snoop Dogg MCC
It’s officially Libra season (September 23 – October 22), and you know what that means—time to celebrate the smooth, stylish, and charismatic energy that Libras bring to the table. Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and art, so it’s no surprise that so many of our favorite singers and rappers fall under this sign. Known for their charm, creativity, and ability to keep the peace (well… most of the time), Libras tend to shine when the spotlight is on them. In music, Libras have blessed us with timeless vocals, unforgettable performances, and some of the most iconic hits in hip-hop and R&B. From harmonies that heal your soul to bars that make you bop, Libras know how to deliver artistry with balance and style.

So, let’s shout out 10 hip-hop and R&B stars who proudly rep Libra season:

  1. Usher (Oct. 14) – The R&B king who gave us Confessions and just headlined the Super Bowl halftime show.
  2. A$AP Rocky (Oct. 3) – Harlem’s fashion-forward rapper and style icon.
  3. Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) (Sept. 25) – Rapper, actor, creative genius behind This Is America.
  4. Lil Wayne (Sept. 27) – A hip-hop GOAT whose Tha Carter series changed rap forever.
  5. Doja Cat (Oct. 21) – The genre-bending star pushing boundaries in pop, R&B, and rap.
  6. T-Pain (Sept. 30) – Auto-Tune innovator, hitmaker, and one of the most influential artists of the 2000s.
  7. Mase (Aug. 27—oops not Libra, let’s swap for a correct Libra!) — correction: Cardi B (Oct. 11) – Bronx’s own, balancing brash rap energy with charm.
  8. Keyshia Cole (Oct. 15) – R&B powerhouse with heartfelt anthems like Love.
  9. Jeezy (Sept. 28) – Trap pioneer whose gritty storytelling reshaped Southern rap.
  10. Ne-Yo (Oct. 18) – Smooth R&B hitmaker and songwriter behind countless classics.
  11. Snoop Dogg (Oct. 20th) – Everyone’s favorite West Coast rapper and OG.
  12. Cardi B (October 11th) – Miss Little Drama!

