Listen Live
Entertainment

Cardi B Brings the Drama to Houston: Big Album Vibes & Crowds Pull Up

Cardi B Brings the Drama to Houston: Big Album Vibes & Crowds Pull Up

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Meet And Greet
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Houston saw quite the spectacle yesterday as Cardi B dropped into the Walmart Supercenter in Cypress, turning a typical shopping trip into an all‑out fanfest. It was part of her promotion for her new album Am I the Drama?, and more than 1,000 fans showed up, some for hours to catch a moment with The Bronx Baddie.

By the time Cardi graced the stage, the energy was electric — selfies, cheers, and swag bags flying everywhere.

The album Am I the Drama?, which dropped September 19, has already been stirring up buzz. Fans at the Walmart event were shouting out tracks like “Magnet,” “Safe,” and “Outside” as instant favorites.

Cardi used the live moment not just to sign pre‑signed copies but to connect — promising to take photos with everyone, hyping up the crowd, even slipping in some classic Cardi flair (yes, there was dancing).

Of course, Houston’s own 97.9 The Box was keeping tabs on the excitement. Our crew hit the grounds early, broadcasting the vibes, sharing what fans were saying about the new album, and making sure listeners who couldn’t make it got a taste of that live moment.

Even with a few people getting heat‑illness due to the long wait and high temperatures, no one seemed to leave complaining. The passion of the fans more than made up for the sweat. Events like this remind you how much of her connection to fans is real deal — Cardi B didn’t just bring the music, she brought the moment. Am I the Drama? might be only days old, but in Cypress, it already feels like it’s leaving its mark.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York

Cardi B Makes Guinness Book Of World Records With New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Carried Out Of Waffle House On Stretcher After Alleged Collapse

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Marc Jacobs Fall 2006

Cam'ron Says He's "At The Point Of No Return" In His Drama With Dame Dash

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Am I The Drama
Entertainment

Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
News

Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close