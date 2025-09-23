Harris County Family Tragedy: Murder-Suicide Claims Two Sisters

Source: Tom Hahn / Getty

A quiet apartment complex in northwest Harris County became the scene of a devastating tragedy on Monday afternoon, as a murder-suicide claimed the lives of a woman, her younger sister, and the woman’s ex-boyfriend. The incident at the Shadow Ridge Apartments has left a community in shock and shines a somber light on the dangers of domestic violence.

The events unfolded around 2:30 p.m. when a concerned coworker of one of the victims arrived at a unit on Old Walters Road. The coworker, worried after Yaquelin Arias Rivas, 30, failed to show up for work, discovered the three bodies inside the apartment and immediately called 911.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the deceased were identified as Yaquelin Arias Rivas; her sister, 19-year-old Saidia Machado; and Rivas’ estranged ex-boyfriend, 40-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez. Investigators, including Sgt. Michael Ritchie, found no signs of forced entry, suggesting the victims were familiar with the assailant. A dog was also found alive inside the apartment.

After processing evidence and reviewing security footage, officials concluded that Rodriguez shot Rivas and Machado before taking his own life. The tragic act occurred while Rivas’ two young children, who also lived in the home, were safely away at school, a detail that provided a small mercy amidst the brutal event.

As the investigation continues, authorities have yet to release a motive, but the case is being treated as a domestic violence incident that escalated into a double-homicide and suicide. The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies to confirm the official cause of death for all three individuals. The profound loss is a stark reminder of the potential for domestic disputes to turn fatal and the ripple effect such violence has on families and entire communities.