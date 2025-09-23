Listen Live
News

Harris County Family Tragedy: Murder-Suicide Claims Two Sisters

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hazard tape
Source: Tom Hahn / Getty

A quiet apartment complex in northwest Harris County became the scene of a devastating tragedy on Monday afternoon, as a murder-suicide claimed the lives of a woman, her younger sister, and the woman’s ex-boyfriend. The incident at the Shadow Ridge Apartments has left a community in shock and shines a somber light on the dangers of domestic violence.

The events unfolded around 2:30 p.m. when a concerned coworker of one of the victims arrived at a unit on Old Walters Road. The coworker, worried after Yaquelin Arias Rivas, 30, failed to show up for work, discovered the three bodies inside the apartment and immediately called 911.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the deceased were identified as Yaquelin Arias Rivas; her sister, 19-year-old Saidia Machado; and Rivas’ estranged ex-boyfriend, 40-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez. Investigators, including Sgt. Michael Ritchie, found no signs of forced entry, suggesting the victims were familiar with the assailant. A dog was also found alive inside the apartment.

After processing evidence and reviewing security footage, officials concluded that Rodriguez shot Rivas and Machado before taking his own life. The tragic act occurred while Rivas’ two young children, who also lived in the home, were safely away at school, a detail that provided a small mercy amidst the brutal event.

As the investigation continues, authorities have yet to release a motive, but the case is being treated as a domestic violence incident that escalated into a double-homicide and suicide. The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies to confirm the official cause of death for all three individuals. The profound loss is a stark reminder of the potential for domestic disputes to turn fatal and the ripple effect such violence has on families and entire communities.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Am I The Drama
Entertainment

Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
News

Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd

Music

Ciara on Gratitude, Growth, and Her New Album CiCi

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close