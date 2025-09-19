Listen Live
Texas Teachers Investigated After Charlie Kirk Posts May Lose Licenses

Published on September 19, 2025

Toned photo of proudly display of American flag in wall mouth flagpole in kindergarten classroom in public Texas elementary school
Source: TrongNguyen / Getty

A growing number of Texas educators are under investigation by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for social media posts related to the recent assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. As of Wednesday (Sept. 18), the TEA confirmed it has received 281 complaints—up from 180 earlier in the week—about allegedly inappropriate online content shared by teachers. While no formal sanctions have been issued yet, the agency says disciplinary actions, including suspension or revocation of teaching certification, are on the table.

The surge in investigations follows a directive from Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, who last week urged school superintendents to report any online behavior by educators deemed inappropriate in connection to Kirk’s death. The TEA is now reviewing each complaint to determine whether the content violates the state’s educator conduct standards. If found guilty, teachers could be banned from teaching in the state.

Critics argue the investigations may overstep constitutional boundaries. “I don’t know how he gets around the First Amendment,” said Dubner, a Lewisville-based attorney who advises school districts. “Teachers still have a right to express their viewpoints. The whole point of the First Amendment is to protect speech, even speech that we don’t agree with.” Dubner added that school leaders would need to prove a direct connection between a teacher’s comments and their effectiveness in the classroom before taking any action.

So far, no educators have been disciplined, but legal and political tensions are rising. Dubner revealed he has already advised a few North Texas superintendents on potential employee discipline cases related to online speech. As the TEA continues to investigate, school districts across Texas are bracing for what could become a heated legal battle over free speech and professional boundaries in the digital age.

Texas Teachers Investigated After Charlie Kirk Posts May Lose Licenses  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

