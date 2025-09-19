Remember “Back Then”? Mike Jones Just Got the Surprise of a Lifetime!

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Who? Mike Jones! It’s the tagline that echoed through speakers and ringtones across the country in the mid-2000s, and now, nearly two decades later, the Houston legend is getting some well-deserved new shine. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has bestowed new platinum certifications upon some of his most iconic tracks. While many may have wondered where Jones went after his initial breakthrough, this latest accolade is definitive proof that his music never left.

The certifications, granted in September 2025, solidify the lasting impact of his music. The single “Back Then,” a song that once dominated the charts and the airwaves, has officially been certified Platinum. Not only that, but his massive breakout hit, “Still Tippin’,” featuring fellow Houston heavyweights Slim Thug and Paul Wall, was updated to a Double Platinum certification. These new certifications confirm what his day-one fans always knew: Mike Jones’s music was destined to become a timeless classic.

This news serves as a powerful reminder of how far-reaching the influence of Swishahouse and the larger Houston scene truly was. While “Back Then” and “Still Tippin'” were undeniable hits at the time, their enduring commercial success speaks to a new generation of listeners discovering the sound that defined an era. For Mike Jones, this recognition is a fresh chapter in a storied career, proving that while the years may pass, the hits continue to add up.