Listen Live
Entertainment

Remember “Back Then”? Mike Jones Just Got the Surprise of a Lifetime!

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Jones
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Who? Mike Jones! It’s the tagline that echoed through speakers and ringtones across the country in the mid-2000s, and now, nearly two decades later, the Houston legend is getting some well-deserved new shine. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has bestowed new platinum certifications upon some of his most iconic tracks. While many may have wondered where Jones went after his initial breakthrough, this latest accolade is definitive proof that his music never left.

The certifications, granted in September 2025, solidify the lasting impact of his music. The single “Back Then,” a song that once dominated the charts and the airwaves, has officially been certified Platinum. Not only that, but his massive breakout hit, “Still Tippin’,” featuring fellow Houston heavyweights Slim Thug and Paul Wall, was updated to a Double Platinum certification. These new certifications confirm what his day-one fans always knew: Mike Jones’s music was destined to become a timeless classic.

This news serves as a powerful reminder of how far-reaching the influence of Swishahouse and the larger Houston scene truly was. While “Back Then” and “Still Tippin'” were undeniable hits at the time, their enduring commercial success speaks to a new generation of listeners discovering the sound that defined an era. For Mike Jones, this recognition is a fresh chapter in a storied career, proving that while the years may pass, the hits continue to add up.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Entertainment

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
News

Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close