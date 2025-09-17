Listen Live
Does a Woman's Past Kill Her Value?

Does a Woman’s Past Kill Her Value?

Brittany Renner Ignites Fiery Debate: Does a Woman's Past Kill Her Value?

Published on September 17, 2025

Controversial social media influencer Brittany Renner has once again set the internet ablaze, this time the claim that a woman’s past has no bearing on her present value — and the public is fiercely divided.

The drama unfolded after Renner appeared on the “What’s the Word Podcast,” hosted by NBA star Michael Porter Jr. and Curious Mike. “Men fixate a lot on someone’s past because they feel that another man can permanently taint a woman,” Renner declared. “You don’t have that power.”

The statement was picked up by Houston’s Majic 102.1 for “The Madd Hatta Morning Show’s” popular “Daily Dilemma” segment, and the phone lines immediately lit up. While a flood of callers voiced their support for Renner, praising her modern take on relationships, the station’s own Instagram poll told a very different story. A staggering 80% of respondents disagreed, suggesting that a woman’s history very much matters.

The disconnect highlights a stark cultural battleground. On one side, callers argued that people grow and change, and that judging a potential partner on their romantic history is outdated and unfair. “Why miss out on the potential love of your life just because some guy dated her and it didn’t work out?” one supporter reasoned.

But critics online and on the airwaves were having none of it. One fiery male caller likened the situation to buying a used car. “Which car you gonna get? The one with a hundred thousand miles on it? Or the one with 20?” he snapped. Another compared it to a credit check or job application, arguing, “Your past has everything to do with your present in all walks of life. Only promiscuous women think otherwise.”

Renner, who has a son with NBA player P.J. Washington and was briefly married to rapper Kevin Gates, has built a career on such polarizing topics. But this latest firestorm proves that when it comes to love, sex, and value, the debate over a woman’s “mileage” is far from over.

Check out the Madd Hatta’s Majic 102.1 Poll and the comments below.

Does a Woman’s Past Kill Her Value?  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

