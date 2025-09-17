Listen Live
Entertainment

Janet Jackson & More Revealed As Features On Cardi B's New Album

Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion & More Revealed As Features On Cardi B’s Next Album

The iconic superstar is one of the star-studded guest features on "Am I The Drama" which drops Friday.

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stéphane Rolland: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Janet Jackson is hooking up with Cardi B.

No, they’re not dating, but they are appearing together on Cardi’s new album Am I The Drama?, which comes out on Friday, Sept. 19.

The 59-year-old icon joins Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Tyla, Summer Walker, and Cash Cobain on Cardi’s latest release.

Related Stories

Cardi has been promoting the album everywhere, including in funny clips where she sells her CDs on the street and on the New York subway. She’s also done several interviews, including one with Kelly Rowland for Spotify. In that interview, she talked about how challenging it is for artists to stay on top.

“It’s a lot of pressure. It’s a lot of one day they love you, one day they don’t,” she told Rowland. “One day they’re really hard on you, and I have to understand that, nobody could ever finish me. Not the internet, not a bitch, not a n—, nobody could f—- finish me.

Cardi has already released the singles “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz” which rides off a sample from the song of the same title that Jay-Z released in 1997. She’s also done a pop-up shop in New York City during New York Fashion Week. She plans to visit more cities in the next few days, including Riverdale, Ga., Easton, Pa., Cypress, Texas, and Long Beach, Calif. And, she’s also gearing up for a tour by taking dance lessons and hitting the gym.

Am I The Drama? is Cardi’s first album since her debut Invasion of Privacy dropped in 2018. She told Jennifer Hudson on her daytime show why she felt now was the right time to drop a new record.

“I feel because it was completed, it was completely completed,” Cardi said. “I was like, this is what was missing out there. I feel like I touched on everything I wanted to touch, and I was like, I’m done. I can’t possibly fit no more.”

Watch an excerpt where Cardi talks about her new album on The Jennifer Hudson Show below:

Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion & More Revealed As Features On Cardi B’s Next Album  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Entertainment

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
News

Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd

News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes
Contests

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close