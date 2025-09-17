Listen Live
Celebrating Culture: Hispanic Heritage Month in Houston

H-Town, one of the most diverse cities in the United States, is home to a vibrant and thriving Hispanic community

Published on September 17, 2025

Hispanic Heritage Month, observed annually from September 15 to October 15, is a time to honor the rich cultures, histories, and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This month-long celebration began as a week-long observance in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson and was later expanded to 30 days by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. The dates are significant—they encompass the independence days of several Latin American countries, including Mexico, Chile, and El Salvador, highlighting the shared values of freedom, resilience, and cultural pride.

Houston, one of the most diverse cities in the United States, is home to a vibrant and thriving Hispanic community that has helped shape its identity for generations. From building small businesses and contributing to the arts, to serving in public office and driving cultural change, Hispanic Houstonians have played a crucial role in the city’s growth and success. Neighborhoods like East End and Gulfton pulse with Latino heritage, while events like Fiestas Patrias and Latin festivals showcase the deep cultural roots and community pride that run through the city.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, 97.9 The Box, Premier Credit Union, and H-E-B are proud to celebrate and uplift Houston’s Hispanic community. As key partners in the city’s cultural and economic life, these organizations recognize the powerful impact Hispanic individuals and families have had—and continue to have—on the city’s progress. Through community initiatives, support for local events, and platforms that amplify Latino voices, they honor the spirit of unity, diversity, and strength that defines Houston.

