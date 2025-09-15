Listen Live
Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Published on September 15, 2025

Am I The Drama
Source: Cardi B / General

Get ready, H-Town — global superstar and cultural icon Cardi B is making an exclusive in-store appearance that’s sure to shut the city down! Known for her bold personality, chart-topping hits, and unforgettable catchphrases, Cardi is asking the question we already know the answer to: “Am I the drama?” Spoiler alert — yes, and we’re here for every second of it.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, September 23rd, when Cardi B will be live and in person at Walmart, located at 8927 Fry Rd. in Cypress, TX 77433. Whether you’re a day-one fan or just love a moment of glam and excitement, this is your chance to see the queen herself up close. Expect energy, fashion, and plenty of surprises as she brings her signature flair to the heart of Texas.

From sold-out arenas to supermarket aisles, Cardi B knows how to make every appearance unforgettable. Don’t miss your chance to witness the drama — and maybe even grab a selfie. Get there early, because this is one moment Cypress won’t want to miss!

*Signing up and purchase of album does not guarantee meet and greet or photo.
**Access is limited and entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is rain or shine and details may be subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances, including severe weather, artist unavailability or safety concerns. All album purchases are final. No refunds will be issued for missed check-in or photo opportunities. In the event of cancellation, updates will be posted on http://www.cardibevent.com. By RSVPing, you consent to receive event-related communications. Your contact information will not be shared or sold.

