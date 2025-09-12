CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

HOUSTON – Sheryl Underwood, never one to mince words, stormed the Houston airwaves with a message as blunt as her comedy: “I need a job!” The former host of CBS’s “The Talk” got candid with Majic 102.1’s Madd Hatta, laying it all out about life after daytime TV and hitting the road for her “I Need a Job Tour.”

“Like most Americans, I need a job,” Underwood declared, explaining that despite her long career, she’s back to auditioning and developing new projects. But don’t think for a second she’s just sitting around. The comic is channeling her energy into a stand-up tour that’s more than just laughs—it’s a mission.

Underwood revealed that for every show, she partners with local charities. In Houston, she’s supporting five different foundations, ensuring that ticket sales also fuel community service. “I’m trying to put my money where my heart is,” she explained, stressing the need for community organizations to step up when government funding falls short. “We got to get out of our meetings and back into the community.”

The conversation, a whirlwind of sharp commentary and humor, touched on everything from the Epstein files to the state of politics. Underwood, a self-described “registered Republican with a Democratic heart,” didn’t shy away from controversial topics, arguing that entertainers have a duty to “empower, enlighten, and educate.”

While promoting her shows at the Houston Improv, Underwood made it clear she’s still the same “Def Jam Cheryl Underwood” in the nightclub. She’s hustling, using her platform for philanthropy, and proving that even when one door closes, she’s busy building several new ones.

Check out The Madd Hatta’s interview with Sheryl Underwood.

