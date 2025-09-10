Adored In Dior: LaKeith Stanfield Shines In Splendidly Spiffy ‘Fit At Star-Studded ‘Roofman’ World Premiere In Toronto

All eyes were on LaKeith Stanfield who shined in custom Dior from the Spring 2026 collection at the Roofman World Premiere during this year’s star-studded Toronto International Film Festival.

The talented actor collaborated with stylist of the stars Jason Bolden for a bold look (the shoes!) that commanded attention on the bustling carpet.

Stanfield was joined by his wife Kasmere Trice Stanfield who complemented his dapper look with an elegant slay of her own in one of the famed festival’s most aesthetically pleasing moments.

Working the room, Stanfield also posed with his Roofman co-stars Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, and Juno Temple and stopped to show fans some love.

In Roofman (based on an unbelievable true story), Army veteran and struggling father Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum) turns to robbing McDonald’s by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman!

After escaping prison, he lays low inside a Toys “R” Us for six months, surviving undetected while plotting his next move.

But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst)–a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a suspenseful game of cat and mouse with all sorts of unserious shenanigans along the way.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the nostalgic film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang, and Peter Dinklage.

“We dreamed as big as possible, and we were just within the edge of our means,” said Cianfrance about making the buzzy Comedy-Drama in an interview with Variety. “That’s also Jeff Manchester. Making this movie, building that Toys R Us, was an extreme choice, and Jeff pushed it as far as he possibly could. Jeff was our North Star.”

Roofman brings its sheer absurdity to theaters Oct. 10!

