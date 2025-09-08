Listen Live
The Truth About Denzel Washinghton’s Name Revealed

Alright H-Town, it’s time to get it right—Denzel Washington just confirmed we’ve all been mispronouncing his name for years

Published on September 8, 2025

Alright H-Town, it’s time to get it right—Denzel Washington just confirmed we’ve all been mispronouncing his name for years. On a recent talk show, the Hollywood legend revealed the correct way is DEN-zuhl, with a short second syllable, not “DEN-zel” like most of us have been saying. Apparently, even his family helped spread the mix-up early on, and it stuck in pop culture ever since. Finally, Denzel decided to clear the air and make sure we’re all saying it like a pro.

The reaction? Pure gold. Fans, commentators, and even NFL players named Denzel are suddenly rethinking their pronunciations. Denzel joked about finally getting royalties for all the mispronunciations over the years, and honestly, we can’t blame him. It’s wild to think something as simple as a name could cause decades of confusion—but now, thanks to Denzel, we can all say it correctly and give the man the respect he’s earned.

