Trending on the Timeline: Vivica A. Fox Talks Set It Off & Spirit Airlines Cuts Cities

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS





Let’s get into the latest tea making waves, from classic movie talk to travel news that might mess up your next trip.

Vivica A. Fox on a “Set It Off” Sequel

Set It Off is one of those timeless classics, and Vivica A. Fox recently sat down on a podcast to talk about its legacy. When the topic of a sequel came up, Vivica had to keep it real. “I wish people would quit saying make a sequel,” she said. “We dead. Only one alive is Jada, y’all. We dead.”

She’s got a point. It’s easy to forget that Cleo, Frankie, and T.T. didn’t make it out. The only character left is Jada Pinkett Smith’s character, Stony, who escaped to Mexico. So a sequel would really just be about what Stony did next. While we’re all curious, it’s a testament to how much people loved those characters that they still want more.

Vivica also dropped a little behind-the-scenes gem, revealing she was genuinely mad that T.T. was going to get a cut of the money in the movie, even though she didn’t do anything. That on-screen tension wasn’t all acting, which makes the movie even more iconic.

Spirit Airlines Makes Major Cuts

In other news, if you’re a fan of budget travel, you might want to check your upcoming flights. Amidst bankruptcy rumors, Spirit Airlines is ending its service in 12 cities. This is a huge surprise, especially since Spirit flights always seem to be packed.

The cities getting the axe include major hubs like Oakland, San Diego, Portland, and Salt Lake City. If you’re in Albuquerque, Birmingham, or Sacramento, you’re also losing your Spirit connection.

It’s a tough break for travelers who rely on those affordable fares. When Spirit broke hearts by cutting direct flights to Cleveland, it was a sign of things to come. While the airline plans to launch new service in Macon, Georgia, it’s still a major shake-up for the budget airline industry. We’ll have to see how this all unfolds.

Trending on the Timeline: Vivica A. Fox Talks Set It Off & Spirit Airlines Cuts Cities was originally published on blackamericaweb.com