Houston Residents Brace For Higher Electricity Bills This Winter
CenterPoint Energy has increased its electricity rate by nearly 1.5 cents per kilowatt-hour, resulting in an average bill increase of $13.50 for residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. The new rate adjustment, effective September 1, raises the charge for power transmission and delivery from 4.4393 to 5.7889 cents per kWh. This increase comes ahead of the winter months and is expected to decrease next March. Houston-area residents can anticipate higher charges on their upcoming electricity bills due to this semiannual adjustment.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Here's what to expect the next time you open your power bill: https://t.co/zW4iffMcyZ pic.twitter.com/zcOQKa97i9— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 30, 2025
Houston Residents Brace For Higher Electricity Bills This Winter was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
-
The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend
-
Win $250 PLUS Breezy Bowl Tickets!!
-
22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family
-
Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame
-
FBI Releases First Ever "HOUSTON MOST WANTED" List
-
G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero
-
Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}