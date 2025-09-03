Listen Live
Houston Residents Brace For Higher Electricity Bills This Winter

Houston residents to see higher electricity bills following CenterPoint’s winter rate adjustment

Published on September 3, 2025

In this photo illustration, a CenterPoint Energy logo seen...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

CenterPoint Energy has increased its electricity rate by nearly 1.5 cents per kilowatt-hour, resulting in an average bill increase of $13.50 for residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. The new rate adjustment, effective September 1, raises the charge for power transmission and delivery from 4.4393 to 5.7889 cents per kWh. This increase comes ahead of the winter months and is expected to decrease next March. Houston-area residents can anticipate higher charges on their upcoming electricity bills due to this semiannual adjustment.

Houston Residents Brace For Higher Electricity Bills This Winter  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

