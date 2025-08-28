Listen Live
Sports

Travis Hunter’s Biggest Touchdown Yet-Fatherhood

Travis Hunter just shocked the game—he and his wife Leanna are now parents to a baby boy

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

10 Photos Of Heisman Winner Travis Hunters Fiance, Leanna Lenee
Source: N/A / Leanna Lenee/Instagram

Travis Hunter just shocked the game—he and his wife Leanna are now parents to a baby boy!  The couple kept it low-key until they dropped an emotional YouTube video called “Dear Son…” showing everything from the first pregnancy test to the moment their son was born. Hunter couldn’t help but say, “That baby looks just like me!” while giving his wife her flowers with, “You did good.”

 Tap in to see how the rookie star shared his biggest blessing yet. Check out the recap video below 

Related Tags

Instagram

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Larenz Tate
15 Items
Lifestyle

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close