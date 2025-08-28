Travis Hunter’s Biggest Touchdown Yet-Fatherhood
Travis Hunter just shocked the game—he and his wife Leanna are now parents to a baby boy! The couple kept it low-key until they dropped an emotional YouTube video called “Dear Son…” showing everything from the first pregnancy test to the moment their son was born. Hunter couldn’t help but say, “That baby looks just like me!” while giving his wife her flowers with, “You did good.”
Tap in to see how the rookie star shared his biggest blessing yet. Check out the recap video below
