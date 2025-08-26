Listen Live
Southwest Airlines Strict Policy For Plus-Size Passengers

The changes are part of Southwest's broader shift to assigned seating

Published on August 26, 2025

Southwest Airlines is changing its seating policy for larger customers. According to the Dallas-based airline, larger passengers who cannot be accommodated in a single plane seat will be required to purchase a second seat ahead of time and can then request a refund after the flight. Under the new policy, refunds can only be issued if both seats were in the same fare class; the refund request is made within 90 days; and the plane would have taken off with “at least one” extra open seat. The changes are part of Southwest’s broader shift to assigned seating, and it is set to take effect on January 27th of next year.

In a statement Monday, Southwest said it is updating some of its policies as it prepares for assigned seating next year.“To ensure space, we are communicating to Customers who have previously used the extra seat policy that they should purchase it at booking,” the statement said.It marks the latest change at Southwest, which had long been known for letting its passengers pick their own seats after boarding the plane, and for letting their bags fly for free, which ended in May. Those perks were key to differentiating the budget carrier from its rivals.

Southwest says it will still refund a second ticket under its new policy for extra seating if the flight isn’t fully booked at the time of departure, and if both of the passenger’s tickets were purchased in the same booking class. The passenger also needs to request the refund within 90 days of the flight.

Southwest Airlines Strict Policy For Plus-Size Passengers  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

