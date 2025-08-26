Listen Live
Entertainment

Rising R&B Group 2BYG Brings Faith & Talent to the Forefront

Rising R&B Group 2BYG Brings Faith & Raw Talent to the Forefront

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MRMF Presents One Night Of R&B Toy Drive
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Fort Worth-based R&B group 2BYG (To Be Young & Gifted) is making waves in the music industry with their authentic sound and unwavering faith. The four-member group—Matt Brown, Touré, Nixx, and KD—recently sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss their journey from high school talent shows to major label success.

Faith-Driven Foundation

The group’s spiritual foundation runs deep. “This is the way, the truth and the life, man. We all grew up in the church,” shared one member. Their faith continues to guide their career: “We didn’t get this far without him. He put the super on our natural, the extra on our ordinary.”

Musical Influences and Authenticity

Related Stories

2BYG draws inspiration from legends like Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, and Jodeci. What sets them apart is their commitment to live vocals over studio enhancement. “You’re gonna feel something,” they promise audiences. “We’re not using the instrument that God gave us anymore… so much help from whatever’s been created, man made.”

Upcoming Projects

The group just released their latest single, “Twin,” produced by 1500 or Nothing. The track explores themes of companionship and brotherhood, particularly relevant in today’s world. “I feel like the record really speaks to companionship, love… everybody needs that.”

Brotherhood Dynamic

Despite their different personalities, the members emphasize their strong bond. “It’s a true blessing to be a part of 2BYG and just be in this brotherhood,” one member noted. They credit their internal accountability system: “The pressure comes from us… We pressure each other more than anything.”

With their talent, faith, and authentic approach, 2BYG is positioned to revitalize R&B’s landscape.

Rising R&B Group 2BYG Brings Faith & Raw Talent to the Forefront  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Larenz Tate
15 Items
Lifestyle

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close