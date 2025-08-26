Rising R&B Group 2BYG Brings Faith & Raw Talent to the Forefront

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Fort Worth-based R&B group 2BYG (To Be Young & Gifted) is making waves in the music industry with their authentic sound and unwavering faith. The four-member group—Matt Brown, Touré, Nixx, and KD—recently sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss their journey from high school talent shows to major label success.

Faith-Driven Foundation

The group’s spiritual foundation runs deep. “This is the way, the truth and the life, man. We all grew up in the church,” shared one member. Their faith continues to guide their career: “We didn’t get this far without him. He put the super on our natural, the extra on our ordinary.”

Musical Influences and Authenticity

2BYG draws inspiration from legends like Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, and Jodeci. What sets them apart is their commitment to live vocals over studio enhancement. “You’re gonna feel something,” they promise audiences. “We’re not using the instrument that God gave us anymore… so much help from whatever’s been created, man made.”

Upcoming Projects

The group just released their latest single, “Twin,” produced by 1500 or Nothing. The track explores themes of companionship and brotherhood, particularly relevant in today’s world. “I feel like the record really speaks to companionship, love… everybody needs that.”

Brotherhood Dynamic

Despite their different personalities, the members emphasize their strong bond. “It’s a true blessing to be a part of 2BYG and just be in this brotherhood,” one member noted. They credit their internal accountability system: “The pressure comes from us… We pressure each other more than anything.”

With their talent, faith, and authentic approach, 2BYG is positioned to revitalize R&B’s landscape.

