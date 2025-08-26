Listen Live
From The Sidelines to The Spotlight: Taylor & Travis Are Engaged

Taylor Swift just put a ring on it! Yep, she and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially engaged

Published on August 26, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift just put a ring on it! Yep, she and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially engaged. They dropped the big news on Instagram, sharing pics from the garden proposal that had us all swooning. Check out the Instagram post below—and don’t miss Travis Kelce’s own post for his take on the moment Taylor said “yes” and peep that ice on her finger!

Travis Kelce

