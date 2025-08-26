From The Sidelines to The Spotlight: Taylor & Travis Are Engaged
From The Sidelines to The Spotlight: Taylor & Travis Are Engaged
Taylor Swift just put a ring on it! Yep, she and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially engaged. They dropped the big news on Instagram, sharing pics from the garden proposal that had us all swooning. Check out the Instagram post below—and don’t miss Travis Kelce’s own post for his take on the moment Taylor said “yes” and peep that ice on her finger!
-
The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend
-
22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family
-
FBI Releases First Ever "HOUSTON MOST WANTED" List
-
G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!
-
40 Movies Filmed in Texas
-
The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour