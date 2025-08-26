Basketball, Hustle, and Radio How I Made My Mark
Growing up on the streets of Conroe, TX, just north of Houston, I learned early how to move different. Basketball in one hand, a mic in the other, I spent my days flying over fools on the courts and grinding in the Fourth Street labs. Inspired by legends like MLK, JFK, and MJ, I wanted to be larger than life—and I was willing to hustle for it.
That hustle led me to Texas Southern University, where a chance encounter opened the door to radio. I traded late-night parties for early mornings, errands, and club promo work, while others my age danced away, unaware of the real-world grind ahead.
Now, I’m doing what I love—bringing my energy, voice, and perspective to every show, every mic, and every moment, proving that hard work, focus, and a little street wisdom can take you far.
