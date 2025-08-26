Listen Live
Good Morning H-Town

10 Dope Ways To Spend Your Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is almost here, and if you don’t have plans yet, don’t worry—we got you

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

J Mac
Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

Labor Day is almost here, and if you don’t have plans yet, don’t worry—we got you. Jas and I put together a list of fun ways to make the most of your three-day weekend. Whether you winna be outside, chill with family, or just vibe out, here are some solid ideas:



1. Throw Something on the Grill



Labor Day and BBQ go hand-in-hand. Fire up the pit, get the ribs, wings, and hot links ready, and let the good times roll.



2. Take a Quick Road Trip



Sometimes a little change of scenery is all you need. Hit the highway, roll the windows down, and see what’s poppin’ in the next city over.



3. Cool Off in the Water



Pool, beach, lake—it doesn’t matter. Grab some drinks, throw on your swimsuit, and enjoy that last bit of summer heat.



4. Check Out Local Events



Labor Day weekend is full of concerts, parades, food festivals, and block parties. Tap in with your city and see what’s going down.



5. Game Night or Movie Marathon



Not tryma be out? No problem. Pull up some classic movies, grab some snacks, or break out the card games and let the fun come to you.



6. Create the Vibe with Music



Build a Labor Day playlist—old school jams, summer anthems, and cookout classics. Good music makes the whole weekend better.



7. Give Back



Labor Day is about honoring work, so show some love to the community. Volunteer, donate, or just help somebody out—it always comes back around.



8. Hit the Labor Day Sales



Need new fits, shoes, or electronics? This is the weekend for big discounts. Shop smart and save that bag.



9. Get Some Fresh Air



Take it outdoors—go hiking, biking, or just have a picnic at the park. It’s a simple way to reset before the work grind kicks back in.



10. Rest & Recharge



Above all—don’t forget to just relax. Sleep in, catch up on rest, and take care of yourself. You earned this break.



 No matter what you do, make it count. Labor Day is about enjoying the fruits of your grind—so live it up!

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Larenz Tate
15 Items
Lifestyle

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close