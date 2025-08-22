Listen Live
News

Earl Sweatshirt Talks 'Live Laugh Love' LP & More With 'Popcast'

Earl Sweatshirt Talks ‘Live Laugh Love’ LP, Frank Ocean & More With ‘Popcast’

Earl Sweatshirt just released his latest studio album Live Laugh Love, and sat down with the Popcast duo for a wide-ranging interview.

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wiz Khalifa Performs At Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Earl Sweatshirt has long been cemented as one of Hip-Hop’s greatest lyricists, and now, at the age of 31, is a major inspiration to a host of up-and-coming and currently established rappers. Earl Sweatshirt just delivered his fifth studio album in Live Laugh Love, and chopped it up about his career, Frank Ocean, and more in a new interview.

Sitting with New York Times’ Popcast, Earl Sweatshirt, whose wife just delivered their newborn baby girl, is on the press run portion for Live Laugh Love, granting a rare interview that was about far more than music.

Related Stories

While the requisite questions about his time with Odd Future and being a teen prodigy, to attending boarding school in Samoa, out of the way, Earl Sweatshirt showed amazing depth, waxing poetic about artistry, fatherhood, and living life despite its various pressures.

Of course, the portion of the interview that some will take notice of is how he is connected with his former Odd Future brethren, admitting that Tyler, The Creator is someone he’s in constant contact with, but Ocean, not so much.

“I talk to Tyler more than I talk to Frank. I haven’t talked to Frank in a brick. He is doing that sh*t. He can drop anytime he wants. Or not,” Earl said of Frank Ocean. From what it seems, there isn’t any beef between the two.

Check out the full Earl Sweatshirt Popcast interview below. It’s packed full of gems.

Photo: John Medina / Getty

Earl Sweatshirt Talks ‘Live Laugh Love’ LP, Frank Ocean & More With ‘Popcast’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Larenz Tate
15 Items
Lifestyle

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close