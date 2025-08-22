BigXthaPlug Arrested Hours Before Album Release Party

Texas rap star BigXthaPlug was arrested in Dallas just hours before the launch of his highly anticipated new album, authorities confirmed. The incident unfolded when police detained the Dallas native outside a local venue where fans had already begun gathering for the official release party.

The sudden arrest shocked fans, many of whom had traveled from across Texas to celebrate the new project. The release party, which was set to highlight BigXthaPlug’s rapid rise in the hip-hop world, was immediately postponed. Social media quickly lit up with reactions, with supporters flooding timelines under the hashtag #FreeBigX.

Representatives for the rapper have not issued an official statement, but fans remain hopeful the situation will be resolved quickly. Despite the setback, the album’s digital release is still scheduled to move forward, ensuring BigXthaPlug’s music continues to reach listeners even as legal questions linger.