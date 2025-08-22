Listen Live
Recording Artists

BigXthaPlug Arrested Hours Before Album Release Party

Representatives for the rapper have not issued an official statement

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Current image: BigXthaPlug

Texas rap star BigXthaPlug was arrested in Dallas just hours before the launch of his highly anticipated new album, authorities confirmed. The incident unfolded when police detained the Dallas native outside a local venue where fans had already begun gathering for the official release party.

The sudden arrest shocked fans, many of whom had traveled from across Texas to celebrate the new project. The release party, which was set to highlight BigXthaPlug’s rapid rise in the hip-hop world, was immediately postponed. Social media quickly lit up with reactions, with supporters flooding timelines under the hashtag #FreeBigX.

Related Stories

Representatives for the rapper have not issued an official statement, but fans remain hopeful the situation will be resolved quickly. Despite the setback, the album’s digital release is still scheduled to move forward, ensuring BigXthaPlug’s music continues to reach listeners even as legal questions linger.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Larenz Tate
15 Items
Lifestyle

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close