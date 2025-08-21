Eve Says Dating Suge Knight Was ” Sweet Revenge” On Dr. Dre





Source: 97.9 The Box / Good Morning H-Town

Hip-hop fans are buzzing after Eve dropped some surprising revelations in her new memoir, Who’s That Girl?. The Grammy-winning rapper and actress opens up about a brief romance with Death Row Records founder Suge Knight—and admits it was all about “sweet revenge.”

According to Eve, the relationship happened back in 2001, shortly after her business dealings with Dr. Dre fell apart. She explains:

“I was still in my little mood about Dre even though we made a solid hit together, so having Suge, his former boss at Death Row, stomping around Interscope felt like some sweet revenge. I am not really sure how I concocted this idea, yet here we were.”

While the relationship was short-lived, Eve makes it clear that it was more about her emotions at the time than a serious connection with Suge. The revelation adds another fascinating layer to her journey in the music industry, showing the highs, lows, and complicated decisions behind the scenes.

With Who’s That Girl? Eve isn’t holding back—giving fans a raw and unfiltered look at her life in and out of hip-hop.