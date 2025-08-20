Listen Live
Busta Rhymes To Receive Rock The BEll Award At MTV VMAs

Busta Rhymes To Receive Rock The Bells Visionary Award At MTV VMAs

With LL Cool J as the master of ceremonies.

Published on August 20, 2025

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 / Getty

 


The blessings do not stop coming in for Busta Rhymes. He will receive the inaugural Rock The Bells Visionary Award at the upcoming MTV VMAs.

As per Deadline, Busta Rhymes will add yet another notch to his already decorated belt. This week, the Paramount Network officially announced the 2025 MTV Music Video Awards. Along with the usual star-studded talent that is expected to be in attendance, this edition will launch several new elements to the yearly festivities. The “Make It Clap” MC will receive the first-ever Rock The Bells Visionary Award. The honor is set to celebrate the “boundary-breaking cultural impact and an indomitable musical career spanning 20 million albums worldwide, 12 GRAMMY® nominations and seven Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200.”

As expected, Busta Rhymes shared his excitement on an Instagram post. “I KEEP TELLING YA’LL THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T EVER STOP!!” he wrote in the caption. “I JUST WANNA THANK EVERYONE @mtv HONORING ME WITH THE FIRST TIME EVER ROCK THE BELLS VISIONARY AWARD. WATCH THE PERFORMANCE WE GOT LINED UP TO CELEBRATE THIS HONOR AND THIS AWARD.”

Ricky Martin will also be the first-ever artist to be the recipient of the Latin Icon Award, which honors his “four-decade career that launched Latin music and culture.” LL Cool J will host the 2025 MTV Music Video Awards. The event will air live Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST on the CBS Television Network, simulcast on MTV, and streaming on Paramount+.

Busta Rhymes To Receive Rock The Bells Visionary Award At MTV VMAs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

