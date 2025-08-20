Listen Live
Doechii Pulls Out Of European Festival Shows Without Saying Why

Doechii has suddenly canceled three upcoming European festival shows, just days before she was supposed to perform.

Published on August 20, 2025

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-ICONS
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

She was scheduled to appear at Rock en Seine in France on August 21, All Points East in London on August 23, and Forwards Festival in Bristol on August 24. So far, neither Doechii nor the festivals have given any reason for the last-minute cancellations. Fans were looking forward to seeing her live, and many are now left confused.

All Points East shared a short statement saying, “We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows. She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage.” Even though these shows are canceled, Doechii still has big plans ahead. Earlier this month, she announced her “Live From the Swamp Tour”, which is already sold out.

The tour kicks off on October 14 in Chicago, with stops in cities like Toronto, Houston, and Phoenix, before wrapping up in Seattle on November 10.

The tour is in support of her Grammy-winning debut album, “Alligator Bites Never Heal“. When she shared the tour announcement on social media, Doechii wrote, “One last time. This project just turned one, and before I disappear to create the next world, I’m going back on tour. The final chapter of this era. Thank you for the memories, the love, let’s close it out together.”

For now, there’s no update on why the festival shows were canceled, and fans in Europe are hoping she’ll be back soon.

Doechii Pulls Out Of European Festival Shows Without Saying Why  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

