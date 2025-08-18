Listen Live
Entertainment

97.9 The Box & Majic 102.1 Nominated For 2025 Marconi awards

97.9 The Box & Majic 102.1 Nominated For 2025 Marconi awards

We’re proud to share that Radio One Houston has received two nominations for the upcoming 2025 NAB Marconi Awards

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Good Morning H-Town
Source: Chris W / Radio One Digital

Congrats to all the teams! We’re proud to share that Radio One Houston has received two nominations for the upcoming 2025 NAB Marconi Awards.

 KBXX 97.9 The Box – Major Market Station of the Year

 KMJQ Majic 102.1 – Urban Station of the Year

These nominations are a true reflection of the hard work, dedication, and talent that our teams put in every single day. Congratulations to everyone who continues to make our stations a benchmark for excellence in broadcasting.

Related Stories

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, October 21, at The Edison Ballroom. Established in 1989 and named after Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Awards celebrate the very best in radio stations and personalities nationwide.

Related Tags

Radio One

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close