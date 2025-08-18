97.9 The Box & Majic 102.1 Nominated For 2025 Marconi awards

Source: Chris W / Radio One Digital

Congrats to all the teams! We’re proud to share that Radio One Houston has received two nominations for the upcoming 2025 NAB Marconi Awards.

KBXX 97.9 The Box – Major Market Station of the Year

KMJQ Majic 102.1 – Urban Station of the Year

These nominations are a true reflection of the hard work, dedication, and talent that our teams put in every single day. Congratulations to everyone who continues to make our stations a benchmark for excellence in broadcasting.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, October 21, at The Edison Ballroom. Established in 1989 and named after Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Awards celebrate the very best in radio stations and personalities nationwide.