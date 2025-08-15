AV Daily Power Point “God Unfailing Love”

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Satisfy us in the morning with Your unfailing love, that we may sing for joy and be glad all our days.” Psalm 90:14

Have you ever started your day feeling empty, searching for something to fill you up—whether it’s success, affirmation, or just a sense of peace? We chase after so many things, but true satisfaction doesn’t come from what we achieve or acquire. It comes from God alone.Moses, who wrote Psalm 90, understood this. After years in the wilderness, he didn’t ask for riches, comfort, or an easier life. He prayed for something deeper—for God’s love to satisfy him. Because when our hearts are filled with His love, joy overflows no matter what the day holds.God’s love is unwavering, present in every sunrise, every breath, and every moment of grace. When we start our day by soaking in His presence, our perspective shifts. Instead of being consumed by stress or striving, we’re anchored in joy.So today, pause. Let His love fill the empty places in your heart. And as you rest in Him, you’ll find that joy isn’t something you chase—it’s something you receive.

God’s unfailing love, often described as “chesed” in Hebrew, means a love that is constant, steadfast, and unwavering, even in the face of challenges or difficulties. It is a love that persists through thick and thin, offering support and commitment no matter the circumstances. This love is not based on human merit or worthiness, but on God’s own nature and character.

Covenant Love: The term “chesed” often refers to God’s covenant love for Israel, highlighting His faithfulness to His promises.

The term “chesed” often refers to God’s covenant love for Israel, highlighting His faithfulness to His promises. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Loyal Love: It also implies a loyal love, a deep commitment and devotion to those who trust in Him.

It also implies a loyal love, a deep commitment and devotion to those who trust in Him. Merciful and Kind: Unfailing love encompasses mercy, kindness, and compassion, even towards those who may be undeserving.

Unfailing love encompasses mercy, kindness, and compassion, even towards those who may be undeserving. Enduring and Unchanging: God’s unfailing love is described as perfect, unchanging, and eternal, meaning it will never fail or diminish, even when believers fail Him.

God’s unfailing love is described as perfect, unchanging, and eternal, meaning it will never fail or diminish, even when believers fail Him. Source of Assurance: Because it is rooted in God’s very nature, His unfailing love provides believers with a solid foundation of assurance and security.

Because it is rooted in God’s very nature, His unfailing love provides believers with a solid foundation of assurance and security. Not Dependent on Us: This love is not based on our performance or behavior; it’s a gift freely given.

This love is not based on our performance or behavior; it’s a gift freely given. Expression of Faithfulness: It is the foundation for God’s faithfulness in keeping His promises and acting in accordance with His character.

It is the foundation for God’s faithfulness in keeping His promises and acting in accordance with His character. Ultimate Example:The ultimate expression of God’s unfailing love is seen in the sacrifice of Jesus Christ

AV Daily Power Point “God Unfailing Love” was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com