Johnny Dang’s Back-to-School Giveback

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

This past weekend, I had the honor of being part of one of the biggest back-to-school parties in H-Town — Johnny Dang’s 4th Annual Giveaway!

They handed out 500 backpacks to local kids, and the energy was incredible. Bun B was in the building, blessing folks with gift cards to Trill Burgers. Paul Wall hit the stage with a live performance, Propain came through, and there were too many other celebrities to name.

But the best part? Seeing the kids’ smiles and knowing everyone was taken care of. This event is always one of my absolute favorites to kick off the school year.

Check out the recap video below!