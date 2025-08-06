AV Daily Power Point “God Unfailing Love”

Have you ever started your day feeling empty, searching for something to fill you up—whether it’s success, affirmation, or just a sense of peace? We chase after so many things, but true satisfaction doesn’t come from what we achieve or acquire. It comes from God alone.

Moses, who wrote Psalm 90, understood this. After years in the wilderness, he didn’t ask for riches, comfort, or an easier life. He prayed for something deeper—for God’s love to satisfy him. Because when our hearts are filled with His love, joy overflows no matter what the day holds.

God’s love is unwavering, present in every sunrise, every breath, and every moment of grace. When we start our day by soaking in His presence, our perspective shifts. Instead of being consumed by stress or striving, we’re anchored in joy.