Gisselle Hauser’s Sweet Sucess Story
Today, we had the opportunity to meet the incredible Giselle Hauser, the powerhouse behind Güzel Cakes. She shared her inspiring journey of how she transitioned from a career in the oil and gas industry to building one of the most beloved cake brands in Houston.
After being laid off, Giselle turned a tough moment into a sweet opportunity. What started with baking one cake has now blossomed into a thriving business—her cakes are even sold in H-E-B! Her story is a powerful reminder to never give up on your dreams, no matter where life takes you.
Check out the recap video below and get inspired by her sweet success!
