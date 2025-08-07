Listen Live
Food & Drink

Gisselle Hauser’s Sweet Sucess Story

Today, we had the opportunity to meet the incredible Giselle Hauser, the powerhouse behind Güzel Cakes

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JMac Headshot
Source: Radio One / Radio One

Today, we had the opportunity to meet the incredible Giselle Hauser, the powerhouse behind Güzel Cakes. She shared her inspiring journey of how she transitioned from a career in the oil and gas industry to building one of the most beloved cake brands in Houston.

After being laid off, Giselle turned a tough moment into a sweet opportunity. What started with baking one cake has now blossomed into a thriving business—her cakes are even sold in H-E-B! Her story is a powerful reminder to never give up on your dreams, no matter where life takes you.

 Check out the recap video below and get inspired by her sweet success!

Related Tags

Houston

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close