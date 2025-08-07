Gisselle Hauser’s Sweet Sucess Story

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Today, we had the opportunity to meet the incredible Giselle Hauser, the powerhouse behind Güzel Cakes. She shared her inspiring journey of how she transitioned from a career in the oil and gas industry to building one of the most beloved cake brands in Houston.

After being laid off, Giselle turned a tough moment into a sweet opportunity. What started with baking one cake has now blossomed into a thriving business—her cakes are even sold in H-E-B! Her story is a powerful reminder to never give up on your dreams, no matter where life takes you.

Check out the recap video below and get inspired by her sweet success!