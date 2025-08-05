Spider-Punk Movie in Development at Sony Written by Daniel Kaluuya

Source: Joe Maher / Getty

A fan favorite from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is getting his own animated solo movie, currently in early development by Sony Pictures Animation.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Oscar Award-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya— who starred in movies like “Black Panther,” “Get Out,” and voiced the character Spider-Punk in the Spider-Verse film, is co-writing the feature film alongside Ajon Singh.

Though plot details have not been given at this time, the film is expected to center around the punk-rock, anti-establishment, nonchalant Hobie Brown a.k.a. Spider-Punk, whose main weapon of choice is his electric guitar. Spider-Punk’s character, along with a large web of other characters, was introduced in the multi-universe sequel “Across the Spider-Verse.”

“Into the Spider-Verse,” which released in 2018, is the first film of the series that follows a young, new Spider-Man named Miles Morales from Brooklyn. The first film won an Oscar Award for Best Animated Feature. The sequel, “Across the Spider-Verse” grossed over $690 million in the box office and was also nominated for an Oscar.

Though it is unclear if the solo Spider-Punk movie will be hitting theaters, Kaluuya is also expected to reprise his role in the third movie, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” set to come out in 2027.

