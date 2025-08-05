Listen Live
Metro Boomin Goes In On Trolls Bashing His New Album

Metro Boomin Goes In On Trolls Bashing His New Album, “Y’all Get No B*tches And It Shows”

Metro Boomin isn’t here for the hate.

Published on August 5, 2025

Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

After dropping his new project “A Futuristic Summa” on Friday, some fans took to social media with mixed reviews, but Metro had time, and he let it be known that this one ain’t for everybody. “A lot of y’all get no b*tches and it shows,” he posted, setting the tone for the rest of his clapback. “This mixtape is not for you if you don’t like to twerk, or get twerked on, wanna dance, wanna have fun, party like a rockstar, surf and swag.”

Young Metro didn’t stop there. The St. Louis native, Atlanta-raised producer, kept applying pressure, calling out fans who just don’t get the vibe. “If you never went out and competed with ya boys to see who could get the most numbers, then you might wanna sit this one out,” he wrote. “If yo homeboy never had to hold you up in the teen party while you was getting twerked on, then you might wanna sit this one out.”

The Grammy-winning producer even took it a step further, questioning some fans’ era of entry into Hip-Hop. “If you never intentionally wore your clothes with the tags still on, then you might wanna sit this one out. If you started listening to rap in 2017, or never had to write a number down period, then yeah… sit this one out.” Despite the hate, “A Futuristic Summa” has been getting plenty of love too. With production that taps into that early 2010s swag rap energy, think Roscoe Dash, Young Dro, Waka Flocka, fans who lived it are calling it a fun, nostalgic ride.

Metro made it clear, this one’s for the real ones who remember that era and still know how to turn up.

Metro Boomin Goes In On Trolls Bashing His New Album, “Y’all Get No B*tches And It Shows”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

