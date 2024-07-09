[TRAILER] New Episode of ‘The Shop’ Premieres July 11 with Guests Sexyy Red and Andre 3K

On July 11th, the popular LeBron James-led series The Shop returns for the seventh episode of Season 7 via YouTube. Kicking things off for episode one alongside James and show co-host Paul Rivera will be Andre 3000 and Sexyy Red, along with a few other familiar faces for their usual roundtable barber shop talk about life, fame, and much more.

Stacks has been venturing out into the public eye more these days, as he embarks on a new chapter in his storied music career. His woodwind instrument album, New Blue Sun, debuted in November of 2023 and he’s now taking his act on the road, touring alongside his fabled flute at select locations nationwide.

André 3000, LeBron James, Sexyy Red, Jerry Lorenzo, Jiaoying Summers, and Nigel Sylvester all pull up to talk about everything from having out-of-body experiences when creating & performing to all-time favorite verses to using hate as fuel… and that’s just where it starts.

For Sexyy Redd, 2024 has been a standout year: In addition to her recent appearance and performance at The BET Awards, she recently announced her tour Sexyy Red for President.

The tour centers around Sexyy Red’s latest project, the boldly titled album In Sexyy We Trust. This audacious release has been making waves, showcasing her unique sound and unapologetic persona. Fans can expect the same level of raw energy and fearless expression on the tour as they heard on the album.

Check out a teaser for The Shop below.

Another interesting convo that came from the episode, Andre revealed that the late rapper Pimp C was very upset with him over the now-classic record, “International Players Anthem (I Choose You).”

“Rest in peace Pimp [C], but I got a [funny] story about that,” André told Paul Rivera asked about his verse on the song. “Pimp was so mad at me because they sent the beat and I wrote my verse, put my words down and I took the beat out for me to rap.

“When I sent it back to them, Pimp was like, ‘F–k this m—–a, man! This n—a done goddamn took my beat out! Who the fuck he think he is?!’ So he was really mad at the choice that I had made to take the beat [out].

“I don’t know if it was Bun [B] or somebody, they were like, ‘Nah, but you don’t understand, when that beat drop, though, it sets it off.’ So it’s almost like a set-up. So it worked, and once he got that, he was like, ‘Okay, okay.’ But he was so mad at me.”

Season 7 Episode 7 of The Shop premieres this Thursday, July 11th at 11am CST / 12 pm ET on the show’s official YouTube page, which you can find here.