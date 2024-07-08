Style And Fashion Were At The Forefront Of Essence Fest 2024

1. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Ryen Cooper This beauty channeled her inner baby doll in a cream and black dress that fell off her shoulders, and platform sandals.

2. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Marsha B This Essence Fest attendee donned a classic look outside of the convention center. She paired off-white wrap pants with a purple crop top, but her braided ninja bun stole the show.

3. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Marsha B From her graphic dress to the “BAPS” inspired updo, this baddie kept us staring!

4. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Marsha B This Essence Fest attendee had people asking her for pictures all over the convention center. She definitely hopped on our radar between her orange dress, platform heels, socks combo, and the doggy purse.

5. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Ryen Cooper This beauty mastered a classic look in an olive green dress, partnered with tan sandals that matched her sunglasses.

6. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Ryen Cooper Black women in pink will forever be a vibe. This beauty slayed in an airy hot pink two-piece, paired with silver loafers.

7. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Marsha B This Essence Fest attendee donned a fun ensemble that could easily work as a day-to-night look. She partnered a blue, tiered ombre dress with a pair of ripped jeans and flats.

8. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Ryen Cooper You can never go wrong in brown, and this beauty delivered the proof during Essence Fest. She looked stylish in a brown off-the-shoulder dress that featured ruching down the middle.

9. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Ryen Cooper Now THIS is how you do white! Asha took a break from her colorful wardrobe to slay this all white look.

10. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Ryen Cooper In case you needed more proof to why Black women should almost always wear brown, here’s this gorgeous lady in a sexy slip dress.

11. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Marsha B This ensemble was so fly, and the picture doesn’t do it justice. From her vibrant color-blocked dress to her chic Bantu Knots, this Essence Fest attendee oozed style.

12. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Marsha B I love a good wide leg pants moment, and this beauty slayed the look. She looked comfortable yet stylish in a pair of stonewashed pants, paired with a white crop top.

13. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Ryen Cooper The girls didn’t come to play, and neither did the fellas. Casey served looks all 3 days of the festival, but his knee-high boots and tailored shorts combo was my favorite.

14. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Ryen Cooper A psalm in the Black Bible says, “When five or more people of color are gathered, someone must host an all-white party.” This weekend, Nola hosted a slew of all-white parties, and attendees did not disappoint.

This beauty looked radiant in a white dress that featured a plunging neckline.

15. Essence Fest Fashion Source: Ryen Cooper This Essence Fest attendee was glowing in an adorable white mini dress that she accessorized with white frames.