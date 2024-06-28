Diddy Quietly Drops $60 Million Sean John Lawsuit

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy has reportedly dropped his lawsuit against the company that acquired his Sean John clothing line a few years ago.

According to reports, Diddy has filed a joint dismissal notice to end his ongoing lawsuit against Global Brands Group (GBG) over their unauthorized usage of his likeness and name to promote their Sean John clothing collection. The motion was filed last Friday (June 21) with both parties agreeing. Diddy had sold 90% of his stake in the company that he founded in 1998 to GBG back in 2016 for $70 million. Sean John’s estimated worth at the time was $450 million. But afterward, he would go on to accuse GBG of using his name and likeness to promote the clothing without his express permission, specifically pointing to their use of his “Vote or Die” slogan that he had trademarked in addition to the company allegedly ignoring a cease-and-desist letter from him sent in 2020.

Diddy, aka Sean Combs, would file multiple lawsuits against GBG in February 2021 on those issues. He’d go on to secure the rights back to the Sean John brand later that year for $7.5 after GBG filed for bankruptcy. However, he persisted with his litigation, initially seeking $60 million. Further details on an alleged agreement between him and GBG were not publicized, but the dismissal notice does not prevent Diddy from filing more lawsuits against GBG in the future, stating “all remain expressly reserved and preserved.”

The news comes as Diddy is dealing with multiple lawsuits levied against him dating back to last November after his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura initially sued him for sexual assault and abuse. Ventura would agree to a settlement with Diddy, but that opened up a path for similar lawsuits. Since then, his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal officials concerning an ongoing investigation. The 54-year-old artist and mogul also recently relinquished the key to New York City that he was given by Mayor Eric Adams in addition to giving up his ownership stake at REVOLT and having his honorary degree from Howard University rescinded.

Diddy Quietly Drops $60 Million Sean John Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com