97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen join elite company with their hit single, I Had Some Help, topping the Billboard Country Airplay charts in its seventh week Friday. It’s the fastest rise to the top of the chart since Garth Brooks‘ More Than a Memory debuted at No. 1 in 2007, the first song to do so in the survey’s history.

Related: Morgan Wallen Gives Fans A Life Update

I Had Some Help‘s accent is the fastest since Tim McGraw‘s Live Like You Were Dying in 2004, which reached No. 1 in its seventh week as well. This is the first No. 1 country music single for Post Malone and the 13th for Wallen. They wrote the song with Louis Bell, Ernest, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Ryan Vojtesa and Chandler Paul Walters. It’s reigned as the top Billboard Hot 100 song for six weeks.

The song’s feat coincides with Post Malone releasing Pour Me a Drink with Blake Shelton, the second single from his upcoming highly-anticipated album, F-1 Trillion, which will release Aug. 16.

The post Post Malone, Morgan Wallen Make Country Music History with ‘I Had Some Help’ appeared first on 93Q Country.

Post Malone, Morgan Wallen Make Country Music History with ‘I Had Some Help’ was originally published on 93qcountry.com