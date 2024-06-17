Listen Live
City to Close Houston Bike Share Program

Published on June 17, 2024

Houston Chronicle

Source: Houston BCycle program kiosk, Dec. 30, 2013, in Houston. (Michael Paulsen / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Houston — Houston BCycle, Houston Bike Share’s program will cease operations June 30 due to a lack of financial sustainability, according to ABC 13.

The program started in 2012, funded by the City of Houston, a federal Transportation Improvement Program grant and some public and private partnerships, but even with fees acquired from rides it’s been unable to sustain itself, according to city officials.

“Despite combined efforts of the Houston Bike Share board of directors, partner agencies, and advocates, the program could not overcome its financial challenges,” the city said in a statement.

The program was slated to shutdown in 2023, but was thrown a lifeline in September when the city council granted $540,000 from its general fund to keep it running. Nine months later, time has run out for Houston BCycle.

The post City to Close Houston Bike Share Program appeared first on 93Q Country.

