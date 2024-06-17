Listen Live
Backstage with Gunna: ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ | POTC EXCLUSIVE

Published on June 17, 2024

POTC GUNNA Interview Graphic

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Mr. One of Wun himself, best known as Gunna, came back to his old stomping grounds for his June 11th show at the State Farm Arena in the heart of Atlanta.

After several sold-out shows an his ‘One of Wun’ album climbing the charts, Wunna is clearly still eager to provide his fans with an unforgettable experience.

“With [Atlanta] being the last day of the tour and it was on one one (11th), it just felt like it was meant…wrote out.” -Gunna

CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles himself described how upon meeting Gunna, he could sense that he was truly one of a kind.

See: Posted On The Corner: Kevin Liles Talks Politics Of Rap, Gunna’s Return, Rico Wade And Young Thug

Gunna and Posted on the Corner’s Incognito chop it up about new clothing line “P by Gunna,” album cover artistry, and so much more. Don’t miss this exclusive backstage interview—how ya love that?!

CLICK FOR FULL INTERVIEW: GUNNA x POSTED ON THE CORNER

 

