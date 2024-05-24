Listen Live
News

Pastor Keion and Shaunie Henderson Talk Viral ShadeRoom Clip, Life in the Public Eye + More

Published on May 24, 2024

Pastor Keion

Source: 979TheBox / Radio One

Pastor Keion’s Cry Out Experience returns June 21-23rd at Lighthouse Church and will cover topics like life, purpose and relationships. On the topic of love & relationships, we asked how Pastor Keion and Shaunie Henderson deal with life as a couple living a very public life.

Check out the interview below.

 

About Cry Out Experience

Cry Out takes place June 21st-23rd in Houston, Texas and is dedicated to fostering a profound practice of surrender and submission, leading us on a transformative journey of healing and restoration. Through the exercise of faith, courage, and wisdom, and a fervent desire to manifest inner strength, we create the atmosphere needed for every person to discover and unleash their inherent abilities, gifts, and talents.

Cry Out Experience 2024

Source: Cry Out Experience 2024 / General

Fostered in a space of intentional action, Cry Out brings each of us closer to God in authentic recognition of His Spirit and an unwavering desire to shift the seasons of life.  Through the act of “Crying Out,” we inspire a resolute commitment to embrace a higher calling, overcome obstacles, and ascend to a destiny of beautiful purpose and spiritual fulfillment.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

